Villagers Fear for Safety as Two Tigers Roam Unrestrained in Assam’s Kaliabor

The residents of Kamakhya village at Kaliabor in Nagaon district of Assam are in a state of fear following the sighting of two tigers roaming freely in the area.
According to reports, the tigers were seen moving through the village, even entering houses and searching for cows in the cowshed.
The presence of these tigers has left the villagers terrified.
The situation has been exacerbated by the actions of the forest department.
Earlier on September 1, the department set up cages to capture the tigers, which had been roaming in the Sonari-Kamakhya region for nearly a year.
However, just two days later, the cages were removed. Villagers are furious with the forest department for removing the cages without ensuring the tigers were captured.
With the tigers now venturing into forest areas in search of food, the local masses in the area fears that without proper action, a fatal accident could occur.
The forest department's response to the villagers' concerns remains crucial in preventing potential tragedy.