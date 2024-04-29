Woman Found Dead At Tea Estate In Assam's Nagaon, Murder Suspected

In a shocking development, the body of a woman was found under mysterious circumstances in the Hatigaon tea garden, located within the jurisdiction of the Kaliabor police station in Assam's Nagaon on Monday.
Identified as Priyanka Kujur, the deceased was discovered in sector number five at the Hatigaon tea garden.
According to reports, the body of Priyanka Kujur was found in the evening. After receiving information about the matter, the Superintendent of Police (SP) from Nagaon district promptly arrived at the scene to investigate the matter.
The circumstances surrounding Priyanka Kujur's death are unclear. It is alleged that she had visited a relative's house near her father's residence to attend a wedding. However, she was reported missing since.
Adding to the complexity, the husband of the deceased, Sushil Baraik asserted that suicide was the cause of death. However, conflicting evidence arises as blood stains are visibly present on his body, leading to suspicions and further investigation.
Furthermore, the discovery of a pair of sandals believed to belong to the deceased near her body added a layer of complexity to the case.