Voter Shocked as Polling Agent Mistakenly Declares Him 'Dead' in Assam's Nagaon

In a bewildering turn of events, an eligible voter from Kasokhaity in Samaguri, situated within the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, was confronted with an alarming revelation on Friday: he had been erroneously declared deceased.
Reports indicate that upon arriving at the polling station, the individual was informed by the polling agent that, as per their records, he was no longer among the living.
Expressing incredulity and dismay, the affected individual voiced his disbelief, stating, "I came to vote, however, the polling officer told me that my name is not in the electoral roll because according to their documents, I am dead."
This incident bears a striking resemblance to a similar occurrence in Tiloi village panchayat of Tingkhong, falling under the jurisdiction of the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency, where another eligible voter faced a similarly distressing revelation last April 19.
The repercussions of these incidents have reverberated throughout the local communities, sparking controversy and raising concerns about the accuracy and integrity of electoral rolls. Such errors not only undermine the fundamental right to vote but also erode trust in the electoral process.