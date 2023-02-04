Woman Gangraped In Moving Car In Assam's Nagaon

In a heinous incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The incident was reported from Bhomoraguri village near Batadrava Tehsil.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against two individuals, identified as Rokibul aka Guljar Hussain and Tafazul Hussain following a complaint by the victim’s family members.

According to information, the duo had also threatened the victim woman of dire consequences if she spilled the beans to the police.

It may be mentioned that the accused Guljar Hussain is the president of Bhomoraguri village panchayat.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused duo, police said.

Recently, a 13-year-old girl became the victim of the lust of two predators in Assam. The incident took place at Jorbeel in Majuli district.

According to reports, the minor girl was found with several injuries on her body.

She was rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for improved treatment. Police later apprehended the two culprits based on the complaint filed by the family of the survivor.