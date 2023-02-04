Assam Police Crackdown On Child Marriage | Timeline

Amid the massive crackdown on child marriage cases in Assam, a tragic incident has come to light wherein a woman allegedly committed suicide fearing for her father’s arrest as she was married off when she was a minor.

The incident was reported from South Salmara-Mankachar district on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Seema Khatun, also known as Khushbu. It is learned that Seema was a widow whose husband had passed away two years prior due to COVID-19.

Sources said that that woman took the extreme step at her father’s house itself where she had been staying with her two children following her husband’s demise.

After the chief minister’s directive on child marriage cases, Seema allegedly hung herself from the ceiling fan of her room.

Child Marriage Crackdown: Assam Woman Commits Suicide Fearing Father's Arrest