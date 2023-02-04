Assam Police Crackdown On Child Marriage | Timeline

Reiterating that the government is firm in its resolve to end the "menace of child marriage" in the state, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the action on such cases will begin on Friday. (February 3).
"Assam Govt is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage in the state. So far @assampolice has registered 4,004 cases across the state and more police action is likely in days ahead. Action on the cases will begin starting February 3. I request all to cooperate,” CM Sarma said on Twitter.
Action On Child Marriage Cases In Assam To Start Tomorrow: CM Sarma