Assam Police Crackdown On Child Marriage | Timeline

Reiterating that the government is firm in its resolve to end the "menace of child marriage" in the state, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the action on such cases will begin on Friday. (February 3).
2,170 arrested as of Saturday morning; will increase further: Assam Police Spokesperson 

Assam Police spokesperson Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan on Saturday morning informed that a total of 2,170 were arrested in connection to cases pertaining to child marriage in the state.

"The figures of the arrests in Child Marriage cases have risen. Till this morning, the police had arrested 2,170 persons across the state and it will increase further," Bhuyan told reporters.

Heated situation at Tamarhat, Dhubri

A heated situation erupted at Tamarhat under Assam's Dhubri district after a large group of women protested outside a police station demanding the release of their husbands who were arrested in child marriage-related cases.

The police had to barricade the police station and increased the security as the agitation was only growing.

There are also reports of some women fainting and being rushed to a nearby medical centre.

Tragic incident on Saturday morning amid crackdown

Amid the massive crackdown on child marriage cases in Assam, a tragic incident has come to light wherein a woman allegedly committed suicide fearing for her father’s arrest as she was married off when she was a minor. 

The incident was reported from South Salmara-Mankachar district on Friday night. 

The deceased has been identified as Seema Khatun, also known as Khushbu. It is learned that Seema was a widow whose husband had passed away two years prior due to COVID-19. 

Sources said that that woman took the extreme step at her father’s house itself where she had been staying with her two children following her husband’s demise. 

After the chief minister’s directive on child marriage cases, Seema allegedly hung herself from the ceiling fan of her room.

2,044 arrested till Friday evening

A total of 2,044 arrests were made in connection to cases pertaining to child marriage in Assam as of Friday evening, informed DGP GP Singh.

"From yesterday, we started taking action on the basis of FIRs that were registered in different districts and till 3 pm we have arrested 2044 people from different districts in the state."

The highest arrests were made in Biswanath, Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Hojai, he further informed.

Complete breakdown below -

Data on child marriage

Assam DGP GP Singh provides insight into the massive crackdown

During a press conference on Friday evening, the top cop said, “The chief minister had received information about child marriage being rampant in several parts of the state, after which he ordered an inquiry. As per the directive, data of three years pertaining to child marriage cases were accessed.”

"Following this, all the district SPs were told to get in touch with respective village defence parties, Gaon Buras, chiefs of various communities and prominent people of various communities and on the basis of that we have observed that there are instances of child marriage in various parts of the state," he said.

He continued, “On the basis of this, we have specific instances where cognizable cases were made out and on the basis of that during the last two days, 4074 cases were registered across different districts of Assam."

In Guwahati..

A total of 53 persons were apprehended in Guwahati. Besides this, 192 cases related to child marriage were registered at different police stations under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate.

Highest arrests made in Dhubri, Barpeta, Biswanath

Arrests as on Friday (3pm) -

134 in Dhubri, 110 in Barpeta, 131 in Biswanath, 74 in Nagaon, 91 in Hojai, 79 in Karimganj, 60 in Morigaon, 59 in Golaghat, 85 in Kokrajhar, 8 in Jorhat, 34 in Nalbari, 30 in Udalguri, 35 in South Salmara, 53 in Kamrup (M), 23 in Bongaigaon, 24 in Sivasagar, 40 in Chirang, 17 in Sonitpur, 11 in Hailakandi, 23 in Dhemaji, 63 in Charaideo, 67 in Goalpara, 16 in Majuli, 31 in Darrang, 22 in Lakhimpur, 106 in Baksa, 13 in Tinsukia, 62 in Kamrup Rural and 7 in Dibrugarh.

1,800 arrested as of Friday morning

As many as 1800 people were arrested in connection to cases pertaining to child marriage in Assam as on Friday. This was informed by the state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while briefing media persons.

CM Sarma said, “Till 8 am today (Friday), a total of 1800 people were arrested in connection to child marriage-related cases in various districts of the state. The police will continue extensive statewide operations in the next three to four days. The exact details on the arrests will be further clarified by the DGP in the evening.”

Free Ration to affected women & families

In a relief to the minor wives of arrested husbands in connection with child marriages, the Assam CM announced that they will receive free ration the moment their husbands are arrested.

Action On Child Marriage

Reiterating that the government is firm in its resolve to end the "menace of child marriage" in the state, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the action on such cases will begin on Friday. (February 3).

"Assam Govt is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage in the state. So far @assampolice has registered 4,004 cases across the state and more police action is likely in days ahead. Action on the cases will begin starting February 3. I request all to cooperate,” CM Sarma said on Twitter.

