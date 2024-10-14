Woman Killed, 5 Injured In Tragic Collision In Assam's Nagaon

A tragic road accident occurred at Rangalu in Assam's Nagaon district on Monday resulted in the immediate death of a woman, while five others sustained injuries.
The collision occurred at 11 Mile near Rangalu Gaon village located in the Kampur subdivision of Nagaon as a passenger-laden auto-rickshaw rammed into a stationary truck parked by the National Highway.
Among the injured, three women, the driver, and a child were critically hurt and were swiftly rushed to Nagaon Hospital for urgent medical attention. The identity of the deceased woman has not yet been confirmed.
The truck involved in the accident bore the registration number AS 01 RC 1925. Authorities are investigating the incident further.
On the night of Vijayadashami, a serious accident occurred in Kaziranga’s Bacha Gaon, where a speeding Tata Magic vehicle collided with a tree along the roadside.
The incident resulted in the tragic deaths of two individuals, while the driver namely Dibyajyoti Bhardwaj from Jorhat, sustained injuries. The deceased were identified as Nayan Das (24) from Bokakhat, and Madhurjya Das (25) from Jorhat.