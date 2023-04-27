Nagaon

Woman Killed for Dowry in Assam’s Nagaon

The incident was reported at a village in Rupohihat
Woman Killed Over Dowry-Related Issue in Assam’s Nagaon | Representative Image
Pratidin Bureau

Once again, a married woman became victim of dowry as she was allegedly killed by her in-laws in Assam’s Nagaon district, reports emerged on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident was reported at a village in Rupohihat where the woman was assaulted by her husband for being unable to fulfill her in-laws' dowry demand.

For several days, the deceased had been physically assaulted by her in-laws.

The woman identified as Mahmuda Begum died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The family of the deceased lodged a complaint at a police station against her husband, identified as Dildar Rezzak Sarkar, and in-laws alleging that she was rigorously tortured and murdered by them.

Earlier, the body of a married woman was found under mysterious conditions in Assam’s Cachar district.

According to sources, the husband and in-laws of the woman had been allegedly torturing her for several months.

The deceased’s family members alleged that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry and claimed that she was murdered by them.

It was alleged that it was a premeditated murder and the husband’s family tried to make it look like a suicide.

Following the incident, the accused family was on the run.

Meanwhile, a case had been registered in connection to the recovery of the body under mysterious conditions.

Woman Found Dead in Assam’s Cachar, Family Says Killed for Dowry
Assam police
Crime

