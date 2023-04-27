Woman Killed for Dowry in Assam’s Nagaon

Once again, a married woman became victim of dowry as she was allegedly killed by her in-laws in Assam’s Nagaon district, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to sources, the incident was reported at a village in Rupohihat where the woman was assaulted by her husband for being unable to fulfill her in-laws' dowry demand.
For several days, the deceased had been physically assaulted by her in-laws.
The woman identified as Mahmuda Begum died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The family of the deceased lodged a complaint at a police station against her husband, identified as Dildar Rezzak Sarkar, and in-laws alleging that she was rigorously tortured and murdered by them.
Earlier, the body of a married woman was found under mysterious conditions in Assam’s Cachar district.
According to sources, the husband and in-laws of the woman had been allegedly torturing her for several months.
The deceased’s family members alleged that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry and claimed that she was murdered by them.
It was alleged that it was a premeditated murder and the husband’s family tried to make it look like a suicide.
Following the incident, the accused family was on the run.
Meanwhile, a case had been registered in connection to the recovery of the body under mysterious conditions.