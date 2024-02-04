Woman With 70% Burns Found Beside Nagaon Medical College, Admitted

Shocking scenes unfolded in Assam's Nagaon as a woman with over 70 per cent burns was found at a resting place near Nagaon Medical College on Saturday.
Locals who witnessed and recovered the woman, said that the suspect someone left her there. The identity of the woman was not immediately established.
With the help of locals, the woman was rushed to Nagaon Medical College where doctors informed that she sustained 70 per cent burns. She is undergoing treatment there presently.
It remains unclear at the moment as to what led to the injuries. Local police has initiated an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited.