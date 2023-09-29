Youth Ransacks Nagaon District Commissioner's Office, Strips Naked
A youth went rogue and vandalised the Commissioner's office of Nagaon district in Assam, injuring a person during the ordeal on Friday, according to reports.
As per preliminary reports, the unruly youth entered the Commissioner's office and started vandalizing it. The person also misbehaved with the people present there. However, questions are now being raised over how the person was allowed to get through by the security personnel on the scene.
According to the information received, the youth attacked the personal assistant to the Nagaon Commissioner by entering the office premises at around 1.30 pm today. Dibonjyoti Baruah, who was present at the time, was injured in the incident. The youth went on to ransack the office, throwing away files and documents.
Baruah reportedly tried to escape from the scene and called out to security personnel for help, however, no one was present at the time. In the meantime, the youth vandalized several window panes and other items in the office.
Meanwhile, not content with the destruction he caused, the youth left behind his bicycle and proceeded towards his next target, the Zila Parishad office. There the accused tried to attack the employees there as well, however, security guards were present this time and managed to detain him.
In the meantime however, the person entered another room at the office premise and stripped naked. After he was detained, the security personnel took him to Nagaon Sadar Police Station.
It may be mentioned that the Nagaon district commissioner, Narendra Kumar Shah was not present at the office at the time of the incident. Moreover, it is still unclear how the accused entered the office premises on his cycle. The identity of the person was also not ascertained immediately.