‘Nahor Forest’ in Memory of Zubeen Garg to Come Up in Sonapur

In an emotional tribute to Zubeen Garg, his wife, Garima Garg, planted a Nahor sapling at the Barowari Durga Temple in Sonapur on Tuesday. The initiative was aimed at keeping alive the memory of the legendary artist, who shared a deep emotional connection with the Nahor tree.

Local residents, well-wishers, and fans of Zubeen joined Garima during the plantation programme, extending their support to the noble initiative.

“Zubeen always said—where there is a Nahor tree, there he lives,” Garima said while speaking to the media.

She added that Sonapur held a special place in Zubeen’s heart and that it would now become the home to his dream project—a Nahor forest.

Garima announced a long-term ecological tribute to the singer—a Nahor forest stretching from Sonapur to Topatoli along the National Highway. She said the plantation will continue in phases with the support of local people and nature lovers.

“Since Zubeen will always remain in Sonapur, a Nahor forest will rise here in his memory,” she said.

Speaking on the release of Zubeen Garg’s last film, Roi Roi Binale, Garima urged people to watch the film and support his final work of passion.

“It is a beautiful film—Roi Roi Binale. It is Zubeen's last film, so I request everyone to watch it, ” she stated.

