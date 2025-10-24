'Keep Politics Away from Zubeen': Garima Garg Issues Stern Appeal

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late music legend Zubeen Garg, has appealed to all sections of society not to indulge in politics over the “Justice for Zubeen” movement.

Speaking to the media late Thursday night, Garima said, “Politics should never enter a space where Zubeen never wanted it to be. My family and I do not want any politics in this matter. From the very beginning, we have appealed for peace. There is no religion or language angle here. We do not want politics from any side during this movement seeking justice for Zubeen Garg.”

Notably, in recent days, the case surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death seemed to have taken a bitter turn, as certain politicians and individuals can be seen attempting to use the issue for their own political mileage. Netizens and the civil society have voiced fears that the demand for a fair investigation might get overshadowed by these political agendas.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the circumstances of Zubeen’s death returned to Assam from Singapore on Thursday night.

The team, headed by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, is expected to brief the media at 12 pm today regarding the findings and evidence collected during their investigation abroad.

