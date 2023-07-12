Nalbari Incident: Youth Held for Eloping with 17-Year-Old Victim Girl

In a major development to the Nalbari incident, the state police have detained the youth who was involved in eloping with the 17-year-old victim girl.
It was previously learnt that the victim girl who was in a relation with the youth had eloped in an unknown place on June 21, however, they were later detained by the police and brought to Ghograpar police station where the tainted officer in charge Biman Roy allegedly clicked naked pictures of the victim girl inside the lock-up and humiliated her in front of his subordinates.
Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday arrested the youth and produced him before the court.
The youth was sent to juvenile home by the court, informed sources.
Earlier on July 6, the disgraced officer in charge of the Ghograpar Police Station, Biman Roy was moved to Assam’s Nalbari from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
According to reports, the accused cop, Biman Roy, was found in an unconscious state at the Panikhaiti Railway Station.
He was reportedly found by Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel and immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.
According to police officer Anindita Gogoi, the investigation process is reaching its conclusion, with substantial evidence found against Biman Roy.
His health condition is stable, and currently, he has not provided any statements to the police, she said.
As the case progresses, it is anticipated that further details will emerge, shedding light on the allegations against Biman Roy and the actions taken against him.