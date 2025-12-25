Nalbari Police Arrest Four VHP, Bajrang Dal Leaders for Vandalizing Christmas Goods

In a swift action, Belsor Police arrested four members of a miscreant group allegedly posing as “fake Hindus” for creating terror against Christmas celebrations in Nalbari. The arrests were made under sections 329(3), 326(f), 189(2), 352(2), 324(3), and 61(2) of the BNSS.

The arrested individuals include Bhaskar Deka (Secretary, VHP Nalbari District), Manas Patgiri (Vice-President, VHP Nalbari District), Biju Dutta (Joint Secretary, VHP Nalbari District), and Nayanmoni Talukdar (Coordinator, Bajrang Dal).

The group had reportedly vandalized Christmas-related materials in the area and demanded that celebrations be stopped. The arrests were made near Riddhi Siddhi Hotel in Nalbari, and the suspects are currently being questioned at Belsor Police Station.

Police and local authorities welcomed the swift action, emphasizing that the arrests send a strong message against attempts to disrupt public celebrations. The miscreants, allegedly linked to VHP and Bajrang Dal, targeted Christmas festivities and attempted to instill fear in the community. Residents have urged the government to ensure strict action against any remaining culprits, maintaining peace and security during the festive season.

