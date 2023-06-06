Assam: 2 Cops Reserve Closed After Assaulting Truck Driver

Two police constables of Tihu Police Station in Assam's Nalbari district were Reserve Closed on Tuesday following an incident of assault under the station’s jurisdiction.
The two constables have been identified as Apurba Patgiri and Amit Hajong who physically assaulted a truck driver on National Highway No. 31 leaving him severely injured on the road, sources informed.
It is alleged that the accused constables had assaulted the driver and snatched cash from him. They left him on the road after which he was even unable to stand on his own.
Following the incident, the locals and truck drivers gathered at the national highway and staged protest against the accused involved in the incident demanding action.
The police then arrived at the spot to control the situation and help the injured driver to get admitted to the hospital for treatment.