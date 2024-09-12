2 Held In Nalbari For Forging ULFA(I) Letterhead, Sending Threat To School

Nalbari police have detained two individuals over a letter sent to a primary school ordering it to shut down for three days. The letter was guised as sent from the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) with the group's letterhead.
This comes after Kendubari Primary School in Nalbari district's Lakhopur received a letter allegedly left by unidentified ordering it to remain closed for three days.
The police today detained Monesh Das, a suspect behind the incident. After interrogating him, the officials got information of another person identified as Himankar Choudhury.
According to the police, Himankar runs a DTP centre where they forged the ULFA(I) letterhead. In a raid at his centre at Sarthebari's Notun Bazar, the police seized his computer and other items.
Himankar was also detained by the police. Both accused have been processed for further legal action.
Notably, Kendubari Primary School received the letter on Wednesday which ordered it to remain closed for three days. The letter claimed that a 50-member convention of the ULFA(I) came to the decision to keep the school shut. No reason behind the decision was stated.