Nalbari School Gets ULFA(I) Letter To Shut Down For 3 Days

A letter ordering a primary school in Assam's Nalbari district to shut down for three days has sent the authorities into distress. The letter, received on Wednesday, was allegedly from the banned militant group United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent).
Kendubari Primary School in Nalbari district's Lakhopur received the letter today which ordered it to remain closed for three days. The letter was allegedly dropped at the school gates by an unidentified man.
Additionally, the letter claimed that a 50-member convention of the ULFA(I) came to the decision to keep the school shut. No reason behind the decision was stated. It also remains unclear as to who was behind the letter.
Notably, miscreants posing as ULFA(I) cadres have sent demand letters to extort money from unsuspecting residents in Assam over the years.
The ULFA(I) was also involved in a major plot to carry out explosions across the state on the occasion of Independence Day, last month. After a "technical snag" prevented the explosions, bombs were recovered from various places with four such recoveries made in Guwahati.
This was after ULFA(I), through a mail, informed of the precise locations where they had planted the explosives. The case is now being probed with the sleuths in search of people who planted the explosives across Assam.