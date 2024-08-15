90 Kgs Cannabis Seized From Car In Assam's Nalbari

A massive consignment of cannabis has been seized in Assam's Nalbari amid Independence Day celebrations on Thursday. As per reports, the cannabis consignment was recovered near the district superintendent of police (SP) office.
According to the information received, a four-wheeler carrying the cannabis consignment met with an accident near the Nalbari SP office. As police officials rushed to the scene, they came across the stash which was promptly seized.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, who was smuggling the cannabis, fled from the scene in the aftermath of the accident.
Officials weighed the seized cannabis consignment at around 90 kilograms. It is being estimated the consignment is worth several lakhs in the illicit narcotics markets.
Notably, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Guwahati Zonal Unit seized a staggering 934.510 kg of Ganja and arrested an individual involved in inter-state drug trafficking earlier this month.
Acting on special intelligence and continuous surveillance, the NCB identified and dismantled a syndicate transporting the contraband from Senapati (Manipur) to Kolkata (West Bengal).
On the evening of August 2, 2024, NCB officials intercepted a truck near a roadside dhaba and restaurant on Barpalaha, Mangaldoi Road, Kamrup (Assam). The operation led to the recovery of the massive haul of Ganja, which was cleverly concealed in plastic packets hidden within a specially constructed cavity in the truck.