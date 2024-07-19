Armed Assailants Open Fire At Nalbari Trader, Escape With Loot

A Nalbari-based trader was targetted by unknown assailants who opened fire on him on Friday. He sustained a bullet wound on his leg as the assailants looted his cash and other valuables.
The incident occurred when Jakir Hussain, the owner of a shoe shop at Damdama Pathar, Mukalmua was returning home after winding down business for the day.
He was carrying a bag containing Rs 10 lakh cash and other valuables on a motorcycle while returning to his home in Nalbari's Sarthebari when three armed assailants appeared on another two-wheeler and intercepted him.
They opened fire on Hussain, injuring him on his left foot and made away with the loot.
Soon after the sensational attack, Nalbari district superintendent of police, Supriya Das arrived at the scene of the crime to take stock of the case. A manhunt has been launched to locate and capture the assailants.