Assam: 9th Grader Hangs Self In Nalbari

A ninth grade student was found hanging in Assam’s Nalbari on Sunday which has sent shockwaves down the entire region.

According to initial reports, the incident took place at Kazipara in the Nalbari district. The family of the deceased was living in a rented space in the Kazipara area.

The incident reportedly took place when there was nobody at home. Prima facie, it looked like the student had hanged himself to death.

Nalbari Police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. An investigation into the matter was launched and the body of the deceased was taken into custody by the police.

The body was then sent for post mortem tests at the civil hospital, results of which are awaited and further investigation will proceed based on it.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the deceased was a bright student, throwing the angle of self-harm into considerable doubt.

It may be noted that on March 24, a married woman allegedly ended her life by consuming poison inside the premises of a temple in Guwahati in a tragic incident. The incident was reported at a Shiva temple in the Kalapahar locality of Guwahati city.

According to reports, the woman had gone to the nearby Shiva temple along with her children. A few minutes later, the woman was seen consuming poison from a bottle just a few minutes after offering prayers at the temple.

Soon after, eyewitnesses informed the police about the incident. The woman was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) by the police in an unconscious state.

However, the doctors unfortunately declared her brought dead.

Meanwhile, the husband of the deceased woman was accused of torturing her to the extent of driving her to take the extreme step. However, the police refrained from immediately react on the allegations.