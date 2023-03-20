Assam: Woman Commits Suicide for Dowry-Related Issue

A mother of two children committed suicide due to dowry-related issue in Assam’s Dakhin Kamrup on Monday.

According to sources, the incident took place in Dakshin Kamrup’s Goroimari area where the woman drank poison as she was physically assaulted on several occasions by her husband as her family was unable to fulfill her in-laws demands.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Jayanpha Khatun.

The locals alleged that Khatun’s husband, Mohidul Islam, used to torture and assault her under the influence of alcohol as his demand of cars and expensive items as dowry from her family was not met.

One of her neighbour said, “He used to beat her everyday under the influence of alcohol. When it exceeded her tolerance level, she drank the poison in anger. Her children were crying and roaming in the area asking for help. The neighbors immediately rushed her to the hospital in critical condition. Her husband demanded cars and other expensive items from her family. Her father works at the brick kiln factory to meet their daily needs was unable to meet his son-in-laws demands. Due to this, he assaulted her on several occasions.”

The doctor at Goroimari Community Health Centre who attended her said, “She was brought in a very critical condition so I referred her to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advance treatment. After noticing that she was in a very critical condition, the people who brought her asked me to treat her in whatever way possible so I initiated the treatment. However, after few minutes she stopped breathing.”

Meanwhile, her body has been sent to GMCH for post mortem.