Assam: Cheating In Nalbari Exam Hall Leaves Students Frustrated

A tense atmosphere gripped an examination centre in Assam's Nalbari after reports of rampant cheating in an ongoing exam came to the fore on Sunday.

According to reports, the centre was hosting an examination for the Nalbari Health Department during which those appearing for the exams reportedly used mobile phones while inside the exam hall.

A section of students alleged that the invigilator in the said exam hall allowed students to use mobile phones in the exam. They sought an answer from the invigilator in the matter.

This incident took place at South Pokowa High School at Kumarikata in the Nalbari district of Assam.