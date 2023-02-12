Guwahati: Cannabis Worth Over 20 Lakhs Seized

A huge consignment of cannabis was seized during an anti-narcotics operation in Guwahati, officials informed on Sunday.

According to officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) force of the Assam Police, over 40 kilograms cannabis were seized during the operation.

As per reports, the operation was carried out based on specific information. The seized cannabis weighed around 42 kilograms, mentioned officials.

Moreover, officials further said the estimated worth of the entire seizure is around Rs 21 lakhs.

Earlier on February 7, a huge hidden stash of cannabis was seized as Dhemaji Police in Assam carried out an operation at a residence, officials informed.

Dhemaji Police had carried out an anti-narcotic operation based on specific information of a huge stash of cannabis stored at a residence. During the raid police also arrested the owner of the house.

A total of 155 kilograms of cannabis was seized during the operation, police said. The raid was carried out at the residence of Tipul Dutta at number 2 Bharali Chuk in Dhemaji.