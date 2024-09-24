Assam: Class 9 Girl Dies After Scooter Falls Into Drain In Nalbari

In a heartbreaking incident on Tuesday morning, a school girl lost her life in Tihu under in Assam’s Nalbari district, after her scooter fell into a drain.
The deceased, identified as Bhaswati Kalita, was a class 9 student at Sankardev Sishu Niketan school in the Hatipara locality.
According to sources, Bhaswati was returning home from her regular tuition when she lost control of her scooter and plunged into the drain.
Local residents rushed to her help and transported her to a hospital in Nalbari. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.