Assam CM Announces Billbeshwar Devaloy Redevelopment On Nalbari Visit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday promised redevelopment works to beautify the historic Shree Shree Billbeshwar Devaloy in Nalbari.
CM Sarma said that he has already talked to regional legislator Chandra Mohan Patowary regarding the matter and the works will begin soon.
The Assam CM was speaking at the Shree Shree Billbeshwar Devaloy at Belsor in Nalbari during his visit to the district today.
Addressing the gathering at the temple, he said that the Assam government is preparing a master plan for the redevelopment of Billbeshwar Devaloy.
Asked about his recent comments on Supriya Sule, CM Sarma said that he enjoyed a good relationship with the MP from Maharashtra and daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar. "I have a very good relationship with her," he said.
The Assam CM further said, "We have to take measures to ensure we can keep incidents of accidents down during the puja."
Meanwhile, he also touched upon the recent controversy surrounding the Apex Bank saying that if the bank authorities wanted, then there would be an investigation into the matter.
He also spoke on the Lok Sabha elections in Assam set to take place in 2026 saying that the opposition can fight in two-and-a-half constituencies, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest in the remaining 11-and-a-half constituencies across the state.