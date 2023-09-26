Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates 8-Storied Assam Bhawan in Vellore

In a bid to aid students and patients from Assam visiting Vellore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially inaugurated the significant Assam Bhawan built at the cost of Rs. 23 crore in Tamil Nadu's Vellore on Tuesday afternoon.
With a total of 8 floors comprising of state-of-the-art facilities and a built up area of 4,340 sq mtrs, the Assam Bhawan in Vellore is a beacon of hope for Assamese students and patients undergoing treatment in the city.
While addressing the gathering during the inauguration ceremony, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Assam Bhawan will provide invaluable assistance to the ailing patients from the state.
CM Sarma said, “This Assam Bhawan will provide invaluable assistance to the ailing patients from Assam. Accommodating patients and their attendants in Vellore has posed a significance challenges in the past. Recognizing this, our government has made this strategic decision to construct a new Assam Bhawan in Vellore. Today’s inauguration marks the successful realization of this endeavour.”
“In addition to serving patients, this Bhawan will also prove to be a valuable resource for students pursuing higher education at the Vellore Institute of Technology,” he added.
CM Sarma further described the features of the Assam Bhawan and said, “The construction of Assam Bhawan was carried out in four distinct phases with a total approved budget of approximately of Rs 23 crores. The Bhawan comprises a ground floor, service floor, and an additional six-storey resulting in a combined construction spanning 4,340 sq mtrs. We have already recruited staff so that the Bhawan can be functional right after the inauguration ceremony.”
The chief minister also announced that the government in the process of building three more Greenfield Assam Bhawans in Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Pune.
The Assam Chief Minister was accompanied by state cabinet ministers Ashok Singhal and Ranjeet Dass during his visit to Vellore.