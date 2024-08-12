Assam: College Girl Killed In Hit-and-Run Sparks Massive Protest In Nalbari

A major protest erupted in Assam’s Nalbari district on Monday morning following a tragic hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a college student.
The incident took place on Nalbari-Dhamdhama Road when Payal Debnath, a young student cycling to her college, was struck and killed by a speeding dumper truck. The impact was so severe that Debnath died on the spot, and the truck involved in the accident fled the scene, leaving her lifeless body behind.
Debnath was a student at Spring Dales Academy, situated in the Milanpur area, close to the accident site.
The sudden and tragic loss of their peer sparked outrage among the students of the college. In response, they organized a large-scale protest demanding immediate justice for the deceased girl and greater safety measures on the roads.
The protestors expressed their frustration over the increasing number of similar incidents in the area. In their demonstration, they also set a tire on fire on the road.
Local police arrived at the scene bring to situation under control, ensuring that the protest does not escalate further.
Meanwhile, in another tragic road accident in Digboi’s Tingrai locality resulted in the death of one person and left another injured.
The deceased has been identified as Shyamal Das from Borbil locality in Digboi.
According to reports, the accident occurred when the biker lost control and crashed into a newly constructed culvert near a petrol pump while heading home from Tinsukia.
Eyewitnesses attribute the accident to the slow pace of culvert construction on the national highway 38, which they believe contributed to the incident.