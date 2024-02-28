Assam: Father Confesses to Double Murder, Cites Son's Hyperactivity Disorder as Motive

Speaking to the media, Arif Ahmed, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) said, “On February 20, we received a FIR at Nalbari police station alleging that Jagadish Haloi had murdered his wife Kabita Haloi and son Hrishikesh Kashyap. We registered a case against Nalbari PS 65/24 under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). During the course of the inquiry, we discovered that the putative accused fled his residence after committing the crime. Later, we intercepted him and found him at Alipurduar, West Bengal. Following this, a police team from Nalbari PS commanded by SI Manoj Kumar Das arrived to Alipurduar on February 26 and, with the local help of West Bengal police, Jagadish was captured and brought to Nalbari PS on Tuesday evening.”