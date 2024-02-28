Assam: Father Confesses to Double Murder, Cites Son's Hyperactivity Disorder as Motive

Jagadish Haloi, the key accused in the terrifying double murder case that has gripped the Barsarkuchi locality in Assam's Nalbari district, was captured in Alipurduar, West Bengal.
Haloi was arrested over nine days later and produced before a court in Nalbari on Wednesday morning for his direct involvement in the murders of his wife, Kabita, and son, Hrishikesh, whose deaths were discovered under mysterious circumstances at their home on February 19, Hrishikesh's 15th birthday.
Speaking to the media, Arif Ahmed, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) said, “On February 20, we received a FIR at Nalbari police station alleging that Jagadish Haloi had murdered his wife Kabita Haloi and son Hrishikesh Kashyap. We registered a case against Nalbari PS 65/24 under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). During the course of the inquiry, we discovered that the putative accused fled his residence after committing the crime. Later, we intercepted him and found him at Alipurduar, West Bengal. Following this, a police team from Nalbari PS commanded by SI Manoj Kumar Das arrived to Alipurduar on February 26 and, with the local help of West Bengal police, Jagadish was captured and brought to Nalbari PS on Tuesday evening.”
According to the latest developments in the double murder case, the accused apparently confessed to his crime during police interrogation, claiming that he committed the act in response to his son's hyperactivity, who was also autistic, the police claimed.