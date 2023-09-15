Assam: Tragic Road Mishap Leaves 2 Women Dead, Several Injured

Two women belonging from the same village were tragically killed in a road accident in Assam, reports emerged on Friday.
As per the reports, the accident took place at Baruaputa near Mukalmua on the road connecting Hajo and Doulashal in the Nalbari district of Assam.
According to the information received, the women were killed on the spot in the accident which also left four other women injured.
The deceased women were identified as Malaya Kakati, aged 40 years and Rinku Barman, aged 39 years, while those injured were identified as Rupali Pathak (35), a resident of Chanda Gaon, Tegheriatari village resident Jonali Medhi (30), Narayanpur resident Thunu Talukdar (32) and Kabita Pal Das (27), a resident of Laupara village.
All of the women were traveling in a shared autorickshaw and were headed to Amingaon when the accident took place.
The stationary autorickshaw was hit from behind by a speeding Tata Di pickup vehicle causing the accident which ultimately led to the untimely demise of two women.
Meanwhile, the vehicle which caused the accident made a run for it immediately and has not been traced yet.
The local police has been informed and they have launched a search operation to nab the culprits.