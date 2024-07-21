Cops Fire At Larcenist Trying To Escape Custody In Assam's Mukalmua

Mukalmua Police in Assam's Nalbari district shot and injured a larcenist involved in a case of armed robbery on Saturday night. The injured dacoit was brought to Guwahati and is currently receiving medical attention.
The police did not disclose much details due to the case being under investigation. However, it is learned that the injured dacoit was involved in a major armed robbery in Mukalmua recently.
A tough stance will be taken against those who involve in such crimes in broad daylight, according to the police, who mentioned that they had resorted to fire at the dacoit as he tried to escape during the course of the investigaiton.
Identified as Hamid Ali, who is a resident of Bullutpar in Mukalmua, he was taken by the police to Sokirghat village as they kept pursuing other suspects connected to the robbery incident. At that time, Ali tried to escape from police custody prompting the officials to issue warnings before firing at him.
Meanwhile, the injured dacoit has been transferred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati where he is receiving treatment.
The transfer was facilitated by police officers AbG Suranda Swargiyary and Lnk 439 Suren Kalita.
Upon arrival at GMCH, Hamid Ali underwent a thorough medical examination. Key findings include:
Blood Pressure: 110/70 mm Hg
Pulse Rate: 86 beats per minute
SpO2: 96%
Chest Examination: Bilateral air entry positive
Cardiovascular System: Normal heart sounds (S1 and S2)
Central Nervous System: Fully conscious and oriented (Glasgow Coma Scale E4V5M6)
Abdomen: Soft with positive bowel sounds
Entry Wound: 1x1 cm² on the posterior aspect of the right leg
Exit Wound: Approximately 2x2 cm² over the anterior aspect of the right leg
X-ray Results: Type 3a right tibial fracture
Diagnosis: Soft tissue injury with type 3a right tibial fracture
According to the GMCH authorities, Hamid Ali is currently under the care of Surgery Unit 2, led by Dr. D.K. Deka, and has been admitted to Orthopedics Unit 1. He is receiving active management for his injuries, which include a complex fracture and significant soft tissue damage.
This incident highlights the ongoing concerns regarding firearm-related injuries and the prompt response by local healthcare facilities and law enforcement. Further updates on Hamid Ali’s condition will be provided as they become available.