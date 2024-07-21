Cops Fire At Larcenist Trying To Escape Custody In Assam's Mukalmua

Treatment and Management

According to the GMCH authorities, Hamid Ali is currently under the care of Surgery Unit 2, led by Dr. D.K. Deka, and has been admitted to Orthopedics Unit 1. He is receiving active management for his injuries, which include a complex fracture and significant soft tissue damage.

This incident highlights the ongoing concerns regarding firearm-related injuries and the prompt response by local healthcare facilities and law enforcement. Further updates on Hamid Ali’s condition will be provided as they become available.