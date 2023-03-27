Couple Dies On-Spot in Road Mishap in Assam’s Nalbari

In a tragic incident, a couple died on-spot in a major road accident in Assam’s Nalbari district during the early hours of Monday.

According to sources, the major mishap took place in Mugkuchi area of Nalbari when the four-wheeler bearing the registration number AS-01 EZ 4055, in which the couple was travelling towards Guwahati, lost control and hit a tree.

In this accident, the couple died on spot.

It is established that their child was also travelling with them and barely survived the mishap.

The locals rescued the child and rushed him to a nearby hospital in critical condition to receive immediate medical attention.

As of now, there is no further information regarding the current health condition of the child.

The tragic accident took place at around 1 am and so far the identities of the deceased are yet to be known.

Earlier, at least 22 female tea workers were injured in a road accident that occurred at Teok under Jorhat district.

According to sources, the vehicle carrying the tea workers lost control and overturned on the side of the road, resulting in the injuries.

The incident was reported near Meleng tea estate at Teok.

It was learnt that that tea workers were being transported to the estate for their daily work when the accident occurred.

Following the incident, all the injured women were rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for medical attention.