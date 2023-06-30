Absconding Ghograpar OC Was Arrested In 2017 On Corruption Charges

Bokul Chetia reportedly released the truck on April 24 that year, belonging to one Nabajyoti Kalita, a businessman hailing from Guwahati’s Bhetapara, in exchange for Rs 10,000. After he was caught and produced before a lower court, Chetia confessed before the court that he had been instructed by the Boko PS OC Biman Roy to take the bribe in exchange for releasing the truck.