Absconding Ghograpar OC Was Arrested In 2017 On Corruption Charges

Disgraced officer in-charge of the Ghograpar Police Station in the Nalbari district of Assam, Biman Roy, who has been accused of clicking obscene pictures of a girl inside the premises of the station, was arrested earlier in the year 2017.
It has now come to the fore that the disgraced Ghograpar PS OC, Biman Roy had been arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Cell in May 2017 on charges of corruption.
As brought up by Asomiya Pratidin daily in 2017, Biman Roy had been accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000. The then OC of Boko Police Station in the Kamrup district of Assam, Biman Roy was arrested from Guwahati by the anti-corruption agency.
According to the newspaper report, Biman Roy had directed Boko Police sub-inspector (SI) Bokul Chetia to extort money from several individuals. The report stated that Bokul Chetia was caught red-handed by the anti-corruption probing body for allegedly releasing a truck numbered AS 01 DC 7767 that had been seized and kept at the Boko Police Station in connection with a criminal case.
Bokul Chetia reportedly released the truck on April 24 that year, belonging to one Nabajyoti Kalita, a businessman hailing from Guwahati’s Bhetapara, in exchange for Rs 10,000. After he was caught and produced before a lower court, Chetia confessed before the court that he had been instructed by the Boko PS OC Biman Roy to take the bribe in exchange for releasing the truck.
After he was caught, Bokul Chetia was promptly suspended from services and based on Chetia’s confession; the anti-corruption cell had arrested Biman Roy. It later came to the fore that he had been taking bribes for a long time from everyone including businesses and general people.