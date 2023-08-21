Indrani Tahbildar Death: Police Seize Ashim Chakraborty’s Mobile, Laptop

Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashim Chakraborty and one more accused were taken to Nalbari to conduct raids at several locations in connection with the suicide case of BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar, the police have seized the laptop and mobile phone belonging to the accused from his relative’s residence in the district on Monday night.
Earlier today, Ashim and Rekhanta Das were taken to Nalbari district to conduct raids at various locations in connection with the case.
Ashim was interrogated by Chandmari Police, Geetanagar Police and Nalbari Police in connection with the suicide case.
During the interrogation, he revealed names of several other BJP leaders who were involved in cash-for-job scams, sources informed.
After the seizure of his laptop and mobile phone, the police found evidence against him of money transactions. Further facts against him are expected to be unearthed during the investigation and raids.
It may be mentioned that based on the confessions made by the two BJP leaders, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) summoned another leader Mriganka Barman in connection with the case.
Meanwhile, the two BJP leaders, Sanjiv Sharma and Kapil Talukdar, who were directed to appear before the police were allowed to leave Chandmari Police Station after a day-long interrogation.
They were interrogated by Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah, DCP and Joint Commissioner.