Nalbari Bank Customers Left in Awe by Sudden Wealth—Where Did It Come From?

In an astonishing turn of events, hundreds of customers at the Assam Gramin Vikash Bank's Kumarikata branch in Nalbari district are experiencing unexpected windfalls in their bank accounts. Without prior knowledge, customers have reported receiving deposits ranging from thousands to potentially lakhs of rupees.
More than 300 customers flocked to the bank today, eager to withdraw their newfound funds. Some accounts have seen deposits of Rs 47,000, Rs 40,000, Rs 16,000, and Rs 18,000, with reports of even larger sums entering others’ accounts. The sudden influx of money has sparked curiosity and excitement among the community, with many speculating on its source.
A local resident shared, “I have received around Rs 13,410 in my bank account. A person living nearby got Rs 30,000, while someone else received Rs 40,000. A total of 11 people from my village have received such significant amounts. We are unsure how this money arrived, but we are happy to have it.”
The mystery surrounding these deposits has captured the attention of local residents, especially amid ongoing concerns about scams in online trading and stock broking. While some beneficiaries are receiving funds from various government schemes, the sudden arrival of money in the accounts of approximately 600 customers has prompted calls for investigation.
Bank officials have confirmed that the deposits are linked to the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana scheme. As customers celebrate their unexpected gains, there are growing demands for the Assam government to clarify the situation and provide transparency regarding the source of the funds.
As the festive season approaches, many are grateful for this surprising financial boost, turning the mystery into a moment of joy for the locals in Nalbari's Kumarikata locality.