Assam: 2 SI Candidates Held from Nalbari Exam Centre

At least two candidates appearing for Sub-Inspector examination have been apprehended from an exam centre in Assam’s Nalbari district on Sunday.

According to sources, the candidates were apprehended from Borkhetri College exam centre for using mobile phones inside the exam hall.

Notably, the examination for the post of Sub-Inspector is being held at various part of Assam during which the two candidates were apprehended.

Earlier on March 30, six candidates appearing for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination for General Science subject were expelled from the center in Morigaon district.

According to sources, the incident occurred at a secondary school examination centre in Moirabari where the students were barred from appearing for the examination.

It is established that the students were found to have misconducted in the examination hall which compelled the authorities to take the decision barring them to appear for the exam.