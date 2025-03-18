Two Assam Youths Mysteriously Die in Tamil Nadu

In a tragic and mysterious incident, two youths from Assam’s Mukalmua lost their lives in Tamil Nadu. The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Das and Biju Das, both residents of Ghorathal village of Nalbari district in Assam.

Advertisment

According to reports, six youths from the same village were employed at Karpagam Medical College and Hospital in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Four of them were sharing a rented accommodation. However, on Monday morning, two of them were found dead under suspicious circumstances. The exact cause of their deaths is yet to be determined.

Following the incident, a wave of mourning has engulfed their village. The grief-stricken families have urged the Assam government to extend immediate assistance. Efforts are currently underway to bring their mortal remains back home.

Meanwhile, local residents have expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and demanded a thorough investigation into the cause of death. Authorities are expected to conduct an inquiry to ascertain whether foul play was involved.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Also Read: Communal Clashes Erupt in Nagpur Over Aurangzeb’s Tomb Controversy; Section 144 Imposed