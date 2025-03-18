Communal Clashes Erupt in Nagpur Over Aurangzeb’s Tomb Controversy; Section 144 Imposed

As members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, along with other fringe groups, intensified their demand to remove Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb from Khuldabad, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, violence erupted in Nagpur’s Mahal area on Monday evening. The unrest, which coincided with Shiv Jayanti celebrations, led to large-scale arson, vandalism, and stone-pelting, injuring at least 25 police and fire brigade personnel, including an IPS officer.

The clashes broke out close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters, causing panic among residents. Eyewitnesses reported that miscreants torched vehicles and damaged property, with videos of the incidents spreading rapidly on social media. Police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the violent mobs in Chitnis Park, Mahal, and other areas of central Nagpur.

The violence was triggered after VHP members staged a demonstration near the statue of Shivaji Maharaj in Mahal at 8:30 pm, demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb and burning his effigy. Hours later, a rumor spread that Hindu activists had allegedly burned a cloth inscribed with the Islamic prayer “kalma” and a holy book. This led to large gatherings of Muslim community members in areas such as Mahal, Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Chitnis Park.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal stated that Section 144 has been imposed to prevent further unrest. Thirty people were arrested for rioting by late evening. “A cloth was burned, which led to people gathering and raising slogans. We took immediate action, and an FIR has been registered based on the names provided to us by members of the Muslim community. While some vehicles were torched and stones pelted, the situation is now under control. The police are conducting combing operations to identify and arrest those involved. We urge citizens not to step out or take the law into their hands,” said Singal, adding that other parts of the city remained peaceful.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a Nagpur native, urged citizens to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement. “Do not believe in rumors. Let us work together to restore peace,” he said. Earlier in the day, while inaugurating a temple dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bhiwandi, Mumbai, Fadnavis had remarked, “We will protect Aurangzeb’s grave but not allow its glorification.” He stated that while Aurangzeb’s grave was declared a protected site by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) 50 years ago, its historical significance did not justify any form of reverence.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also appealed for calm, urging Nagpur residents not to be swayed by misinformation. “People of Nagpur are peace-loving and should not fall for rumors. Please do not come out onto the streets and cooperate with law enforcement,” he stated. Similar appeals for peace were made by Pyare Khan, chairman of the State Minority Commission, and Nagpur’s guardian minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The opposition Congress blamed the ruling party for the violence, with state Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleging that pro-government organizations were deliberately inciting communal strife. “Nagpur is a peaceful city, but it has been targeted by pro-ruling organizations. This unrest is a result of irresponsible statements made by certain cabinet ministers. The CM should remove the concerned minister from the cabinet,” Wadettiwar posted on X.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Central Nagpur, Pravin Datke, claimed that the violence was orchestrated by individuals from outside the city. “Some people from a particular community came from outside and carried out this violence in a planned manner. Security forces have been deployed, and the chief minister is closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

In Pune, right-wing activists staged protests outside the district collector’s office, submitting a memorandum to Fadnavis demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, which they described as a “symbol of pain and slavery.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) Slams BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana criticized BJP leaders for their statements regarding the destruction of Aurangzeb’s grave, labeling them “enemies of the brave tradition of Marathas.” The editorial stated, “Some neo-Hindutvawadis are loudly saying they will destroy Aurangzeb’s grave like Babri Masjid was demolished. They just want to spread hatred in Maharashtra. Marathas fought for 25 years against Aurangzeb, and finally, he was buried in this soil. They want to erase this entire history.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray dismissed the agitation as a “mere gimmick to distract people from real issues.”

Current Status

Authorities continue to monitor the situation in Nagpur, with security forces patrolling sensitive areas. Residents have been urged to remain indoors as police conduct further investigations to identify those responsible for the violence.

