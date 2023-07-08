Assam: Vande Bharat Express Suffers Extensive Damage After Hitting Cattle

A southbound Vande Bharat express suffered extensive damage after the train hit a cattle near Nalbari Railway Station in Assam on Saturday evening.
Sources informed that the southbound Vande Bharat Express had hit a cattle near the railway station as a result of which the train suffered extensive damage. The front portion of the express came off the train.
It may be mentioned that the train suffering extensive damage is Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express connecting Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May this year.
While flagging off the express, PM Modi said, “Today is a big day for the rail connectivity of the entire North East including Assam. This Vande Bharat Express will make the life of the people living here easier and this will also give a boost to the tourism sector of the state."
He further said, "Three works related to the connectivity of North East are going on. North East is getting the first Made in India Vande Bharat. This is the third Vande Bharat connecting West Bengal and electrification work on about 425 km of track in Assam and Meghalaya has been completed.”