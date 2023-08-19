Youth Dies in Head-on Collision in Assam’s Nalbari

The incident took place on National Highway No. 31, where the scooty, bearing the registration number AS14 Q 04057, collided head-on with a truck. In the accident, one young boy, Pranjal Kalita, died on the spot while the pillion rider, Kakoli Kalita, was rushed to Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital in critical condition, sources informed.

Meanwhile, the Nalbari police have arrived at the spot.