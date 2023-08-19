Youth Dies in Head-on Collision in Assam’s Nalbari

A head-on collision between a scooty and a truck claimed the life of the rider while injuring the pillion rider in Assam’s Nalbari district on Saturday.
The incident took place on National Highway No. 31, where the scooty, bearing the registration number AS14 Q 04057, collided head-on with a truck. In the accident, one young boy, Pranjal Kalita, died on the spot while the pillion rider, Kakoli Kalita, was rushed to Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital in critical condition, sources informed.
Meanwhile, the Nalbari police have arrived at the spot.
Earlier on August 17, the Railway Chief Engineer of Maligaon Station unit, Anand Swarup was killed in a major accident that took place in Assam’s Jagiroad.
The incident took place in Nellie where the vehicle, bearing the registration number AS01 KC 9253, in which the 55-year-old engineer was travelling met with a major accident killing him on the spot, sources informed.