Youth Held for Matricide in Assam's Nalbari
A yet another shocking incident of matricide was reported in Assam's Nalbari where a mother was killed by her son on Saturday night.
The incident was reported in Kayakuchi village under the jurisdiction of Ghograpar Police Station where the accused thrashed his mother repeatedly causing her death. The deceased has been identified as Kamini Kalita.
Following the incident, the locals informed the police immediately today morning and the accused, Rupam Kalita, was apprehended thereafter.
Meanwhile, the police recovered a pair of scissors, however, Rupam denied using it to kill his mother confessing that he thrashed his mother in an inebriated state causing her death.
It has come to the fore that the accused used to torture his mother almost everyday and yesterday, in a fit of rage over money, he beat his mother to death.
The incident has caused a stir in the area and the police is currently investigating the matter.