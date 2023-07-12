Shocking Case Of Matricide Reported In Assam's Baksa

In a shocking case of matricide, a son killed his own mother in Assam's Salbari, reports emerged on Wednesday.
As per initial reports, the incident took place at Bajegaon village in the Barnagar subdivision of the Baksa district in Assam today.
Prima facie, it is being suspected that the accused thrashed his mother repeatedly causing her death.
The accused was identified by officials as Manik Sarkar, while the identity of the victim has not been revealed yet.
It has come to the fore that the accused Manik Sarkar used to torture his mother physically and mentally on a regular basis.
In the meantime, Salbari Police reached the scene of the crime and were able to detain the accused. A case of murder has been lodged and further investigations in connection with the matter have been initiated, police officials informed.
Earlier this month, a schoolgirl was allegedly found hanging inside her home in a village near Tamarhat town under Assam’s Dhubri district on July 3.
The deceased girl, identified as Mariyam Khatun, was found hanging at her house located in Bahakati village near Tamarhat town.
According to sources, it was alleged that the girl was murdered by her father and stepmother following months of harassment. The girl’s biological mother claimed that her daughter was subjected to mental and physical harassment for a long time.
She said that her daughter was murdered and the accused tried to cover up the crime by giving a suicide angle to it.
The accused father and the stepmother were identified as Munnaf Ali and Shahnaz Bibi.
Munnaf was taken into custody after the girl’s biological mother lodged a complaint against the duo.
However, the accused stepmother Shahnaz Bibi was absconding and efforts were on to nab her.