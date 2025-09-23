Name Mix-Up Leads to Online Harassment of IRS Officer Shyamkanu Mahanta

Shyamkanu Mahanta, Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, born in Dibrugarh and belonging to the 2004 batch, is presently holding the charge of Commissioner of Central GST for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

He has been facing online bullying after his name was mistakenly linked to the ongoing controversy surrounding late singer Zubeen Garg. The harassment stems from confusion with Shyamkanu Mahanta, an entrepreneur, columnist, influencer, and Chief Organiser of the North East Festival, who is actually associated with the Zubeen Garg episode.

The family of the IRS officer has clarified via a Facebook post that Shyamkanu Mahanta, the IRS officer, has no connection with the controversy, urging netizens to stop targeting him.

