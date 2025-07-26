Assam Valley Fertilizer & Chemical Company Officially Incorporated as JV

In a major development, the Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL) has officially been incorporated as a joint venture company by the Government of Assam in collaboration with other partners.

The formation of AVFCCL marks a critical step toward the long-awaited realisation of the Ammonia-Urea Complex at Namrup, a project announced earlier by the Government of India.

According to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, the AVFCCL was formally incorporated on July 25, 2025, under the Companies Act, 2013. The company is registered as a limited liability entity by shares, with its Corporate Identity Number (CIN) listed as U20121AS2025PLC028598.

The notification from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, read, “I hereby certify that ASSAM VALLEY FERTILIZER AND CHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED is incorporated on this TWENTY FIFTH day of JULY TWO THOUSAND TWENTY FIVE under the Companies Act, 2013 (18 of 2013) and that the company is Company limited by shares. The Corporate Identity Number of the company is U20121AS2025PLC028598. The Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company is ABDCA3754G* The Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN) of the company is SHLA08787C* Given under my hand at Manesar this TWENTY FIFTH day of JULY TWO THOUSAND TWENTY FIVE.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government aims to accelerate the state’s journey towards becoming one of the top five performing states in the country in terms of industrial development and economic growth.

Taking to ‘X’, CM Sarma wrote, “A new beginning ✨ Pleased to share that the Assam Valley Fertilizer And Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL), has been incorporated as a JV company of Govt of Assam and other partners. This company will power up and realise the dream of the Ammonia Urea Complex in Namrup, which was announced by the Govt of India.”

“This entity will play a key role in taking forward Assam's ambitions of being one of the top 5 States of the country,” he added.

