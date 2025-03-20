Assam Cabinet Passes Resolution Thanking PM Modi for Namrup Fertilizer Plant Approval

The Assam government has expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for approving the long-awaited Namrup IV Fertilizer Plant project. The Assam cabinet unanimously passed a resolution thanking PM Modi during the weekly cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

Advertisment

On March 19, 2025, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the establishment of a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex at Namrup. The plant will have an annual production capacity of 12.7 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of urea, with a total estimated project cost of Rs 10,601.40 crore.

In recognition of this major development, the Assam Cabinet passed the resolution expressing its appreciation for the central government's initiative.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the support extended to the state, stating on X, “The #AssamCabinet unanimously passed a resolution thanking Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the Union Cabinet for approving the ₹10,601cr Namrup Fertilizer Plant.”

The #AssamCabinet unanimously passed a resolution thanking Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the Union Cabinet for approving the ₹10,601cr Namrup Fertilizer Plant. pic.twitter.com/Ad0X6Xz6va — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 20, 2025

The Namrup IV plant aims to enhance domestic urea production, particularly benefiting the North-East, Bihar, West Bengal, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Designed to be energy-efficient, the plant is expected to generate significant direct and indirect employment, boosting economic and agricultural growth while strengthening India’s self-reliance in fertilizer production.