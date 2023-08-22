Narendra Modi Will Become PM for 3rd Consecutive Time: Atul Bora

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora on Monday exuded confidence that Narendra Modi will become the prime minister of the country for third consecutive time.
Bora was quoted by ANI saying, “There is no doubt about it. The Modi wave is still in the country. Recently we were present at the NDA meeting. I personally took part in the meeting and BJP president JP Nadda invited us. The people of India can’t forget the past. The Modi wave is still there. In Assam, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, many developmental works have been done. Congress was in power for a long period, but what they did during their tenure. They did nothing. What has been done in the last two years, the people will support NDA.”
Meanwhile, a crucial General Council Meeting of AGP was held in Guwahati ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election where several decision were taken to strengthen the party across the state and prepare its strategy for the upcoming LS polls.
“Lok Sabha and Panchayat election are very close. We have discussed various issues in the General Council Meeting which is the highest body of our party. After delimitation for assembly and parliamentary constituencies of Assam, it is our first meeting. We have also discussed the upcoming elections. I think the party will be highly benefited following the meeting,” the minister said.
He further said that this time the party will send its representative to the Lok Sabha and in this regard they will have a discussion with the BJP for seat sharing also.
“I am very much sure that this time AGP will be able to send the representative to the parliament,” he said.