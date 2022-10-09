National Games Round-up: Assam Athletes Shine On Penultimate Day

Ace boxer from Assam and Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain on Sunday confirmed a medal for the state after she made her way into the semi-finals in the 36th National Games being held in Gujarat.

In her quarter-finals bout against Kerala's K A Indraja, Lovlina came up trums in a convincing 5-0 victory. She took part in the 70-75 kilograms category.

With her victory, Assam has been assured of another medal in the National Games.

Morover, pugilist Pwilao Basumatary defeated Himachal Pradesh's Dimple Upadhyay by knocking her out to make her way into the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Shiva Thapa also entered the semi-finals of the national level event in a day where boxers from the state shone.

Meanwhile, Assam Wushu Team bagged three Medals at the National Games.

The medalists were Sanma Brahma, who bagged the silver medal in Taijiquan and Taijijan men all round event, Rongila Daimary who won the silver in Nanquan and Nandao women all round event and Sanjib Kumar Singh, who won the bronze medal in Nanquan and Nangun men all round event.