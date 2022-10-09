Assam: Amit Shah Inaugurates Convention Centre, Conference Of SPs

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday formally inaugurated the conference of superintendents of police (SPs) in Assam’s Dergaon.
The conference will be conducted over two days at the newly built convention centre at the premises of the Police Training College in Dergaon in Assam’s Golaghat district.
The Union minister also inaugurated the convention centre there. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took to Twitter to express his delight at the opportunity to accompany Shah to the event.
He said that the conference center is equipped with many state-of-the-art facilities and will surely become an asset not only of the Assam Police but also of the state.
Assam cabinet minister Atul Bora, chief secretary to the state government Paban Kumar Borthakur, and the director general of police (DGP) in Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta were among the dignitories.
Apart from them, several senior Assam Police officials and other prominent personalities were present at the event.
Strict security arrangements have been put in place for the two-day conference.
It may be noted that on Saturday, drugs weighing around 40,000 kg, which were confiscated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and agencies of the Northeastern states, were destroyed in the virtual presence of Amit Shah.
A total amount of 11,000 kg of drugs was destroyed in Guwahati along with another 8,000 kg of narcotics which were seized by the Assam government agencies.
Amit Shah along with BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda arrived in Guwahati on Friday.