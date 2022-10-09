Assam: Amit Shah Inaugurates Convention Centre, Conference Of SPs

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday formally inaugurated the conference of superintendents of police (SPs) in Assam’s Dergaon.

The conference will be conducted over two days at the newly built convention centre at the premises of the Police Training College in Dergaon in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The Union minister also inaugurated the convention centre there. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took to Twitter to express his delight at the opportunity to accompany Shah to the event.

He said that the conference center is equipped with many state-of-the-art facilities and will surely become an asset not only of the Assam Police but also of the state.