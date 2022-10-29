National Judicial Seminar organised in Assam’s Kaziranga

A day-long national seminar on ‘Environment and Sustainable Development - Role of Judiciary’ and ‘Digitization of Indian judiciary - It’s Impact in Dispensation of Justice’ was organised in Assam’s Kaziranga on Saturday.
The seminar was organized by the Gauhati High Court in collaboration with the Assam Government.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court RM Chhaya along with a host of Supreme Court judges were present at the occasion.
Taking to twitter, CM Sarma said, “The decision of holding this seminar in Kaziranga conveys a powerful message on conservation of biodiversity. It is also noteworthy that the Indian judiciary has a commendable history of contributions in environment protection and upholding principles of sustainable development.”
He further said, “I laid special focus on Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision on how using digitisation in judiciary with appropriate inter-operable technologies, we should strive to serve the last person in our society. This should also be used for enhancing efficiency of our system.”