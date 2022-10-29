National Judicial Seminar organised in Assam’s Kaziranga

A day-long national seminar on ‘Environment and Sustainable Development - Role of Judiciary’ and ‘Digitization of Indian judiciary - It’s Impact in Dispensation of Justice’ was organised in Assam’s Kaziranga on Saturday.

The seminar was organized by the Gauhati High Court in collaboration with the Assam Government.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court RM Chhaya along with a host of Supreme Court judges were present at the occasion.