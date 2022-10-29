NCB Files Charge Sheet Against Bharti Singh, Husband Haarsh in Drugs Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a charge-sheet against comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in connection with the 2020 drugs case.

The charge sheet has been filed before the Esplanade Magistrate court though the court is yet to take cognizance of it.

According to sources, the charge sheet, which runs into around 1,200 pages, was submitted by the NCB in a court in Mumbai recently.

In November 2020, Bharti Singh and her husband were arrested by the NCB for alleged possession of cannabis at their residence in suburban Andheri.

Both the accused were booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including section 8 (c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs), he said.

Bharti and Haarsh have hosted several reality shows. Bharti is currently the host on singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2022. Both Bharti and Haarsh were earlier hosts on another show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. They also launched the third season of their own comedy game show, Khatra Khatra Khatra earlier this year.