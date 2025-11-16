National Press Day Observed Across Assam Honouring Media Professionals

National Press Day is celebrated across India on November 16 to honour the contributions of journalists and underscore the vital role of a free and responsible press in a democracy. The day commemorates the establishment of the Press Council of India in 1966, which safeguards press freedom and upholds journalistic standards. The day highlights the importance of responsible reporting, ethical journalism, and the media’s role as a watchdog in society, ensuring transparency and accountability. In Assam, programmes are being held across multiple districts to pay tribute to journalists.

In Guwahati, the Guwahati Press Club hosted the main programme, awarding fellowships to 10 journalists. The newly elected committee also felicitated five veteran journalists, Premadhar Sharma, Haider Hussain, Kanak Sen Deka, Prafulla Govinda Baruah, and Dhirendranath Bezbaruah, with gamocha, seleng, jaapi, sorai, and citations.

In Nagaon, the Nagaon Electronic Media Association organised a programme at the Kamaladevi Todi Memorial Hall. District officials and dignitaries honoured senior journalists Khargeswar Baruah, Manabjyoti Bora, and Bibhuti Bora for their contributions.

In Gohpur, the sub-divisional administration held an event at the SD Office auditorium. Addressing the gathering, SDO (Civil) Aditya Pratap Singh said journalists are “vigilant sentinels of society” and stressed the importance of safeguarding their rights and safety. Senior journalists Tuwakanta Duara, Kukil Baruah, and Kaju Saikia were felicitated.

The district administration in Biswanath also hosted a programme, honouring journalist Rajiv Bora, while Margherita held a panel discussion on “Protecting Media Credibility Amid Misinformation.”

In Haflong, journalists from print, electronic, and digital media were felicitated, and in Nalbari, the district administration recognised several journalists in a formal event attended by the Deputy Commissioner and distinguished guests.

Meanwhile, the Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU) observed National Press Day at the Dispur Press Club, honouring Phanidhar Das (Asomiya Pratidin), Pabitra Gogoi (Dainik Janambhumi), and Abdul Sajid (UB Photos). APCU President, Secretary, and senior journalist Prakash Mahanta were also present.

Across the state, discussions, felicitation ceremonies, and awareness programmes reaffirmed the significance of ethical journalism, press freedom, and the challenges faced by media professionals, as Assam joined the nation in observing National Press Day on Sunday.

