National Press Day observed in Delhi with call for stronger fact-checking in the age of AI

National Press Day 2025 was commemorated on Sunday at the Press Lounge in the national capital, with journalists, media professionals and stakeholders underscoring the urgent need to protect press credibility amid the surge of misinformation driven by rapid technological change.

The event was organised jointly by the Assam Information Centre and the North East Media Forum, New Delhi.

Delivering the keynote address, Ganesh Bhatt, National Bureau Chief of IANS, stressed that journalists must intensify their commitment to accuracy. He said that in an era shaped by artificial intelligence, reporters should “pause, verify and then publish,” noting that repeated fact-checking remains the most powerful safeguard against the spread of falsehoods.

Speaking on the theme “Safeguarding press credibility amidst rising misinformation,” Bhatt emphasised that truth must remain non-negotiable. “The only way to stop misinformation from multiplying is to cross-examine every source with even greater vigilance,” he said.

Senior journalist Deepak Dewan echoed this sentiment, urging media practitioners to follow the fundamental “three Ws—why, when and where”—as a disciplined method of ensuring factual reporting.

He remarked that with misinformation circulating at unprecedented speed, “journalists must be both courageous and meticulous, reporting only what can stand up to scrutiny.”

Dr. Kumar Rakesh, Editorial Chairman of Global Governance News Group and Samagra Bharat Media Group, highlighted the need for newsrooms to uphold ethical standards even as they embrace new technologies.

He observed that while advanced tools can accelerate data processing, 'human judgment remains irreplaceable because it interprets, questions, and contextualises information in ways machines cannot.'

In his welcome address, Sabir Nishat, Deputy Director, noted that although AI-based systems can help detect deepfakes and track the origins of misleading content, journalistic integrity must guide the craft.

“Misinformation moves like a storm, fast and disorienting,” he said. “Journalism must be the steady beacon that helps society navigate through it.”

Addressing the gathering, journalist Kallol Bhowmik stressed that democracy depends on the preservation of truth. “Readers rely on us to make sense of events,” he said.

“When they are misled, it becomes the responsibility of the press to correct the narrative and restore clarity.”

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Pranjal Pratim Das, General Secretary of the North East Media Forum.

Earlier, members of the Press fraternity were felicitated with gamochas, bouquets, and mementos in recognition of their contributions.

